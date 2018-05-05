MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) — The San Diego Padres rebounded nicely from Los Angeles’ combined no-hitter, using two-run homers by Eric Hosmer and Raffy Lopez to beat the Dodgers 7-4 on Saturday night in the first major league series in Mexico since 1999.

A day after the first no-hitter ever outside the U.S. or Canada, Travis Jankowski led off the first with a triple for San Diego’s first hit of the series. Hosmer then hit a drive over the wall in right against Kenta Maeda.

“It was big for us, after a day like yesterday you want to start fast,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “Then the bullpen gave us the opportunity to come back a couple of times.”

Lopez’s first homer of the season erased a 4-3 Los Angeles lead in the sixth, and Chase Headley and Carlos Asuaje contributed RBI singles in the eighth against Daniel Hudson.

On Friday night, Walker Buehler and three relievers posted the 12th combined no-hitter in major league history, leading the Dodgers to a 4-0 victory.

San Diego (12-22) ended a two-game losing streak.

Kirby Yates (2-0) got two outs for the win, and Brad Hand worked the ninth for his eighth save. Chris Taylor reached on a leadoff single before Hand struck out the side.

Josh Fields (2-1) allowed Lopez’s homer.

After Hosmer provided an early lead for San Diego, Los Angeles responded with three straight runs. Matt Kemp homered in the Dodgers’ two-run second and singled in Cody Bellinger in the third.

Los Angeles added another run in the sixth when Taylor was hit by a pitch from Yates with the bases loaded, forcing in Joc Pederson to make it 4-3.

UP NEXT

The Dodgers send right-hander Ross Stripling (0-1) to the mound for the series finale. Left-hander Eric Lauer pitches for the Padres on Sunday.

