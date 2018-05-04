EAST WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A family is safe after an out-of-control SUV careened into the bedroom of a South Whittier home early Friday morning while they were asleep inside.

The crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. at Fireside Drive and Lambert Road. A driver lost control of his SUV, sheered a power pole, went through a brick wall and then flipped on top of a boat which was next to a house. In the process, the SUV also struck a parked car, and the impact was so strong it sent pieces of the car careening through the bedroom wall of the house, where a mother and three daughters were sleeping.

No one inside the home was hurt. The driver was able to climb out of his vehicle on his own, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The family told CBS2 they were all sleeping in the bedroom because the home had been undergoing repairs.

“They (the children) were scared, they got frightened, of course,” homeowner Carol Jaramillo said. “I mean, your life can end in a second.”

The driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. He was not identified.

California Highway Patrol is investigating what caused him to lose control.

The house, meanwhile, is currently without electricity. A financial estimate of the damage to the house and property were not confirmed.