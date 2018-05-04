Filed Under:East Whittier

EAST WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A family is safe after an out-of-control SUV careened into the bedroom of a South Whittier home early Friday morning while they were asleep inside.

capture31 SUV Slams Into East Whittier Home While Family Asleep Inside

(CBS2)

The crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. at Fireside Drive and Lambert Road. A driver lost control of his SUV, sheered a power pole, went through a brick wall and then flipped on top of a boat which was next to a house. In the process, the SUV also struck a parked car, and the impact was so strong it sent pieces of the car careening through the bedroom wall of the house, where a mother and three daughters were sleeping.

No one inside the home was hurt. The driver was able to climb out of his vehicle on his own, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The family told CBS2 they were all sleeping in the bedroom because the home had been undergoing repairs.

capture41 SUV Slams Into East Whittier Home While Family Asleep Inside

(CBS2)

“They (the children) were scared, they got frightened, of course,” homeowner Carol Jaramillo said. “I mean, your life can end in a second.”

The driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. He was not identified.

California Highway Patrol is investigating what caused him to lose control.

The house, meanwhile, is currently without electricity. A financial estimate of the damage to the house and property were not confirmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch