ROLLING HILLS ESTATES (CBSLA) — A woman was found fatally stabbed Thursday in Rolling Hills Estates.

Authorities said the woman had multiple stab wounds.

Police have roped off the crime scene — a shopping mall parking lot at the Rolling Hills Promenade.

Stu Mundel reporting in Sky2 said deputies were called to the location earlier in the afternoon following reports of a woman being found stabbed to death. She was found near a white Mercedes.

Homicide detectives are on scene investigating.

KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz said detectives believe the attack was random.

The victim was described as a woman in her 50s with two adult children. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they had a person of interest captured on surveillance video. The person of interest was wearing a red hat, Cruz reported.

Those who were parked near the crime scene were unable to take their cars home due to the investigation. They were told they could pick up their cars Friday morning.