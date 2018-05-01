GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ/CBSLA) — A Maryland police dog is becoming a viral star after his owner posted video of him refusing to go to work without first getting a belly rub.

Cassie Costin captured the video of her husband, an Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s deputy, trying to get Jango into his police car. Deputy Ryan Costin can be seen in the video asking Jango to get into the backseat of the cruiser, but Jango lies on the ground instead.

Cassie told WJZ she received a text from her husband, saying that he was ready to head to work but that Jango wasn’t cooperating. That’s when she glanced outside the window of her home to see her husband trying to convince the dog to get in the car, and she started to film the scene.

Deputy Costin eventually convinced Jango to go to work with some positive reinforcement.

The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office shared the video last week, saying “A beautiful Spring day makes the best Deputies want to play hooky!! Yes we all love working at the Sheriff’s Office, but just like our human Deputies, when spring fever hits even our awesome K-9’s just want to go to the park and lie in the cool grass and maybe play a little catch….or um fetch!!”