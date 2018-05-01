LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Today is May Day, and downtown Los Angeles is bracing for the annual May Day march of union members, immigrant-rights advocates and community activists.

The march begins at midday, with participants gathering in Pershing Square as early as 4 a.m., and is expected to certainly cause traffic disruptions.

Organizers say they will focus this year on defending workers’ rights, halting deportations that break up families and urging residents to vote in the upcoming mid-term elections.

“We’re here to say that we stand for our inherent worth and our inherent dignity and with all vulnerable peoples, whether it be immigrants, workers, or others who are being disenfranchised by this administration,” said Rabbi Jonathan Klein, who will be among the faith-based organizations participating in the march.

A rally in front of the Immigration Court building adjacent to the park will kick things off, then march begins by going east on Sixth Street, north on Main Street and east on Temple Street, ending outside the Roybal Federal Building at 255 E. Temple St., where another rally will be held.

Although the Pershing Square march is expected to be the primary event of the day, other marches are being planned in the area.

The Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition and the People’s Congress of Resistance will sponsor a march beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, with participants scheduled to march north on Broadway, bound for a rally on Broadway between Temple and First streets.

A later march is planned at 2:30 p.m. in Boyle Heights, beginning at Cesar Chavez Avenue and Mathews Street, ending at Mariachi Plaza, 730 Pleasant Ave. Along the way, the group will stop for a rally outside the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Station to denounce police killings. Organizers said the march will include students from Roosevelt and Garfield high schools, along with immigrant families who will speak out against what they call a proliferation of private charter schools.

Union del Barrio Los Angeles is planning a separate march at 4 p.m. beginning at MacArthur Park and ending at Los Angeles City Hall, supporting workers’ rights, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and legalization of street vending in the city.

A counterprotest will be held by the United Patriot National Front, starting with a rally on Broadway and First Street at 4 p.m.

“The opposition will be marching to keep criminals from being deported and we will show the nation that we will not stand by idle as these communists try to ruin our country,” according to a posting on the group’s Facebook page.

