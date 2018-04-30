MALIBU (CBSLA) — A video of pelicans that crashed the Pepperdine University graduation ceremony this weekend is going viral.

The long-beaked birds flew in Saturday as the class of 2018 was receiving diplomas outdoors on a lawn overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

One of the pelicans quickly flew away, but the other landed on the red carpet as graduates were receiving their diplomas.

The bird then proceeded to have a standoff with security before it made its way out of the ceremony.

Another video showed the birds flying dangerously close to the crowd, but no one appeared to be injured.

The Pepperdine campus is situated in Malibu overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

