HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — “Are You Gonna Be There?” “Girlfriend,” don’t say “Bye Bye Bye” – *NSYNC is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

A large line of women camped out overnight for a perfect spot to watch Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick receive the 2,636th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Talk show hosts Ellen DeGeneres will also be on hand for the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard, near La Brea Avenue, near the stars of fellow boy bands Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, New Kids on the Block and New Edition.

The group’s self-titled debut album was released in 1997 and sold more than 10 million copies. *NSYNC sold more than 30 million records in the U.S. and 42 million more across the globe, and set records for its concert ticket sales, and their songs set records for how fast they topped the charts.

The group launched the solo career of Timberlake, who performed the second of two weekend concerts at the Forum.

*NSYNC went on what it described as a hiatus in 2002 and has not performed together since then.

The group’s name stemmed from a comment by Timberlake’s mother on how “in sync” the group’s singing voices were. The name is also a play on the last letter of each of the initial member’s names, which included bass singer

Jason Galasso, who dropped out just before it signed with Trans Continental Records.

A pop-up store selling the group’s official merchandise opened Saturday at the Hollywood & Highland complex and will remain open through Tuesday.

