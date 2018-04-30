PASADENA (CBSLA) — Researchers at the California Institute of Technology, or Caltech, are in the process of creating a “Personal Rescue System,” or autonomous drone ambulance, intended to change the future of emergency response.

The goal of the ambulance drone is to airlift injured or trapped victims in hard to reach disaster zones.

During the flight, the patient’s vital signs would be monitored by sensors inside the drone.

The drone would reportedly be the size of a small car and piloted by an artificial intelligence system.

Caltech scientists say a full-sized drone ambulance system could be ready within five years.