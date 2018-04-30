With so many activities to keep you entertained as we move into the month of May, you’ll forget that summer is just around the corner. Enjoy the warm weather as you participate in a golf tournament, make your own jewelry or give blood. Later in the week, it’s all about Star Wars, stand-up paddleboarding and student art.

Monday, April 30

Chipping In for Kids Golf Classic

Children’s Museum at La Habra, La Habra

www.lhcm.org

This special golf tournament will benefit the children’s museum. Guests will participate in putting, long-drive and closest-to-the-pin competitions, as well as a helicopter golf ball drop. There will also be raffles with prizes, a silent auction and an awards ceremony with a dinner.

Short Story Writing Workshop

Makara Center for the Arts, Santa Ana

www.gallantcollab.com

This ongoing writing class gives locals a space in which to share their writing in return for the critique of other attendees. Visitors will work on their writing with suggestions then come back with revised copies for the next session.

Wine & Passport Dinner

The Wine Bistro, Dana Point

www.winebistrodp.com

Executive Chef John Byrne will display a different culture from around the world through his dishes each week. This Monday, it’s Tonga, and diners can enjoy roasted lemon feta asparagua, Tongan chicken with coconut rice and suafa’i, a banana soup for dessert.

Tuesday, May 1

Angels Blood Drive

Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim

www.ucirvinehealth.org

With the help of Angels baseball, the UC Irvine Medical Center works to ensure that they have enough blood over the summer for their Level 1 trauma center. The bloodmobile will be parked near the Orangewood entrance until 2 p.m. Those who donate will receive game vouchers in exchange.

Acro Yoga Workshop

CorePower Yoga, Huntington Beach

www.corepoweryoga.com

Take this class with a partner, who can help you out with the intense moves that this type of yoga lends itself to. Designed for those who practice yoga regularly, it features unique acrobatic moves that can only be completed when relying on or balancing with someone else.

Brewsday Tuesday

Golden Road Brewing, Anaheim

www.goldenroad.la

Skip the tacos on the first Tuesday of the month and head to this local brewery, where the best of the new beers on tap will be presented during this weekday event. An avocado honey porter will be released this week, and brewer Rachel will be on site to discuss it and give samples.

Wednesday, May 2

Hand-Stamped Jewelry Workshop

Seaside Gallery and Goods, Newport Beach

www.seasidegalleryandgoods.com

Learn to make jewelry that is stamped with a custom message that you design yourself. The workshop includes two different pieces of jewelry per person, as well as instructions to help you find your way throughout the project.

Plaza Fit

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa

www.scfta.org

Each Wednesday in May, local fitness instructors will meet at the center’s outdoor plaza for a complimentary workout class. This week, bring your own mat for a yoga class with Melissa Christensen.

Kitten Party

ZenCat Lounge, Brea

www.zencatlounge.com

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 will enjoy this special cat-themed event—especially because it features real animals. Kittens will be on-site so that the kids can learn how to handle them carefully. They will also learn about the cats, who are only eight weeks old.

Thursday, May 3

Star Wars Nite

Disneyland Resort, Anaheim

disneyland.disney.go.com

The latest Disneyland After Dark event will take place on Thursday with an additional night added on May 9. After the park closes to the public, After Dark ticketholders will enjoy themed entertainment, characters and food before the release of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” later in May.

California Dreaming with Nathan Turner

Newport Beach Design Shop, Newport Beach

www.nathanturner.com

Designer Nathan Turner will sign copies of his new book on Thursday at 2 p.m. There will be recipes revealed during the event as well as tips for entertaining in the home. The shop is located at the Lido Marina Village.

KidWorks Golf Classic

Pelican Hill Golf Club, Newport Beach

www.kidworksoc.org

With putting contests and a full-fledged golf tournament, there is something for everyone during this shot gun-start, scramble competition. Afterward, there will be a cocktail reception and a dinner featuring an awards ceremony. It will benefit KidWorks OC.

Friday, May 4

La Habra Citrus Fair

El Centro Lions Park, La Habra

www.citrusfair.com

This annual fair, celebrating the former citrus groves in the region, features a livestock show, a bubble parade, live performances, an inspiration expo and floral shows. It runs through Sunday, and guests can also enjoy food and drinks throughout.

Sons of Apollo

House of Blues, Anaheim

www.houseofblues.com

Having only launched their band last year, the hard rock group is taking the local stage at one of the region’s most incredible venues. This super group features members of Guns N Roses, Journey, Dream Theater and more.

Brighter Future Luncheon

Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach

www.laurashouse.org

Now in its third year, this spring fundraiser features a seasonal lunch with adorned tables created by the hostesses and sponsors of the event. There will be a delicious meal served along with a raffle, and the money will benefit Laura’s House.

Saturday, May 5

Stand Up for the Cure

Newport Back Bay, Newport Beach

www.suftc.org

Wear pink and enjoy a day out on the water as you paddleboard in support of breast cancer research. Benefiting Susan G. Komen, this event also includes a health and wellness expo as well as free screenings for breast cancer.

Rancho Days Fiesta

Heritage Hill Historical Park, Lake Forest

www.ocparks.com

Imagine what it was like in Orange County back in the 19th century. Historic music, arts & crafts, food and dance performances will enhance the event. Learn to make adobe bricks, weave baskets, pan for gold, dip candles, churn butter and more.

Bourbon Derby Party

Five Crowns, Corona del Mar

www.lawrysonline.com

This special derby party will include screenings of the Kentucky Derby horse races all the way from Louisville as well as a themed menu, including a Mint Julep as if you were actually at the event itself. The patio and garden have also become Millionaire’s Row for the event, where you can learn about different types of bourbon.

Sunday, May 6

Youth Art Showcase

Environmental Nature Center, Newport Beach

www.encenter.org

Stop by for a unique children’s showcase that includes artwork from kids between the ages of 4 and 18. It will focus on ecosystems in California, especially the plants and animals that thrive within them.

Hall & Oates and Train

Honda Center, Anaheim

www.hondacenter.com

One older band comes together with a more modern-day group, combining a variety of musical styles that are sure to thrill a variety of visitors. Hall & Oates perform melodic music that tells beautiful stories while Train offers an upbeat repertoire.

FIVB Huntington Beach Open

Lido Marina Village, Huntington Beach

www.avp.com

AVP partners with FIVB for this beach volleyball competition, where Olympians from around the world will compete over the course of four days. Sunday features the main draw tournament’s final rounds, with competitions running from 8:30 a.m. until 5:15 p.m.

Ashley Ryan is an Orange County native that loves traveling, live music and photography. She works as an editor at Firebrand Media, blogs at Pure Wander and writes for a variety of publications including Newport Beach Magazine and Laguna Beach Magazine.