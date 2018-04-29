LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Eileen Davidson, who plays harried Ashley on CBS’s “The Young and the Restless” was named Best Actress in daytime Sunday at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

(And can we talk about that dress!)

NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” won five Daytime Emmys, including for best drama series and lead actor James Reynolds (Abe.)

ABC’s “Good Morning America” won the trophy for best morning program at Sunday’s ceremony.

CBS’s “The Talk” was honored as best entertainment talk show, while “The Dr. Oz Show” received the award for informative talk show.

Wayne Brady won as top game show host for “Let’s Make a Deal,” while Steve Harvey was honored as best informative talk show host for his show, “Steve.”

Susan Seaforth Hayes and Bill Hayes were honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Their real-life romance helped put soaps on the map in the early 1970s. The two starred for decades as Doug and Julie on “Days” and still recur from time to time for family gatherings.

Other winners included “The Bay” (Outstanding Digital Drama), Camryn Grimes (Outstanding Supporting Actress, Cassie, “Y&R”), Greg Vaughn (Outstanding Supporting Actor, Eric, “Days”) and Vernee Watson (Outstanding Guest Actor, Aunt Stella, “General Hospital.”)

The awards were hosted by “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood and “Extra” host Mario Lopez. They were held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

