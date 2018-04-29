EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA) — Banc of California is going to be packed with people tonight for its first game ever.

As CBSLA’s Jeff Nguyen reports, it is more than just a soccer match for the Los Angeles Football Club, it’s an event.

The lines were wrapping around all of the stands to get into the stadium before kickoff. Merchandise was flying from the shelves. Most of the fans were decked out in LAFC gear.

The stadium capacity is about 22,000 and all of the tickets for tonight’s match against the Seattle Sounders have been sold out.

The expectations for the team are high. LAFC is one of eight major pro sports teams in Los Angeles.

Fans who talked to Nguyen said the fact that the city name in the team’s name means a lot to them.

“I was so excited to hear that LAFC was coming to the heart of LA,” said LAFC fan Muntasir Hoque. “We’re actually field club members and we’re going to come to every single home game.”

“I wasn’t into it until LAFC arrived to be honest,” said Frances Page. “So it’s great to find a local team.”

“The stadium is in the heart of the city,” said Matt Ross. “I never really liked the Galaxy because they are in Carson and it was a retirement home for old players whereas this team is being built on youth. It’s exciting. It’s young. It’s diverse.”

Before the team even kicked a ball all 17,500 season tickets were already sold out.