SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three people were killed and three more critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Saturday evening.

The deceased included two children, authorities said.

The two cars crashed about 7:30 p.m. on 76th Street and Hoover, just east of the 110 Freeway, and both burst into flames.

KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo reported from the scene where many first responders and witnesses were still shaken by what they had seen.

LAPD investigators were on scene to try to determine the cause of the crash. Witnesses said a car hit a van.

The three deceased were all in the same van, Fajardo reported. One victim was an adult, the other two were children, one believed to be an infant.

Witnesses said the fire started so quickly there was no chance to reach the people trapped in side.

Several people told Fajardo how helpless they felt. One woman said she could hear people wailing but there was nothing that could be done.

One child and one adult in the van were also transported to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car was also transported in critical condition, Fajardo reported.