GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police are looking for two men suspected of swiping credit cards from a woman as she ate at a Glendale restaurant.

The victim was dining at the Cheesecake Factory at The Americana at Brand around 2 p.m. on March 24 on the outside patio when the pickpocket occurred, according to Glendale police.

The two suspects sat at a table behind the victim and removed her purse from her chair, using a jacket to conceal their actions, police said.

One of the men took out the victim’s wallet, removed some credit cards and then used the jacket to hide the purse as he placed it next to the victim’s chair.

Both men immediately exited the restaurant and “pretended to not know each other”, according to police.

While the victim was still seated at her table, she began receiving fraud alerts on her phone about suspicious activity at the Nordstrom store located just a few feet away at The Americana, police said.

Three $1,000 Nordstrom gift cards were purchased using the stolen credit cards, along with gift cards at another Nordstrom location at the Topanga Mall in Woodland Hills.

The first suspect is described as a male, 30-37 years old with a medium build. The second suspect is described as a male, 50-57 years old, medium-heavy build with a mustache and goatee.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.