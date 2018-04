STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Nugget!

Nugget is a 7-year-old miniature poodle with an underbite in need of a new home.

Her previous owner says she is a sweet dog who loves people and other small dogs.

Jasmine is available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane Society. To adopt her, call (626) 792-7151 and ask for ID# A454754.