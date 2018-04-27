SACRAMENTO (CBS News) — Joseph James DeAngelo, the ex-police officer suspected of being the notorious “Golden State Killer,” appeared in court for an arraignment Friday.

Breaking: Joseph James DeAngelo enters court in wheelchair. Suspected #GoldenStateKiller officially charged pic.twitter.com/2Tgdm6cPdS — Lemor Abrams (@LemorAbrams) April 27, 2018

Police say DeAngelo is the serial predator who killed 12 and raped nearly 50 in the 1970s and 80s in California. He was arrested Tuesday at his suburban Sacramento home.

A judge read the charges against DeAngelo, who appeared in the courtroom in a wheelchair wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. Another court date was set for May 14.

DeAngelo is on suicide watch in the psychiatric ward of the county jail and has been quietly talking to himself, said Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones. Authorities said more charges are likely to be filed later.

Police in the central California city of Visalia said Thursday that DeAngelo is now a suspect in a 13th killing and about 100 burglaries that occurred while he was a police officer in the neighboring farm town of Exeter from 1973 to 1976.

#GoldenStateKillerCase – Keith Smith – front row. His sister Katie & brother in law were murdered 40 yrs ago. pic.twitter.com/6kbaI7g60A — Lemor Abrams (@LemorAbrams) April 27, 2018

Media and family members of victims were gathering in the packed courtroom ahead of the arraignment, CBS Sacramento’s Lemor Abrams reported via Twitter.

