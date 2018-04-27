PACOIMA (CBSLA) — An eight-year-old student brought a gun to his elementary school in Pacoima on Thursday and allegedly threatened another student, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

The incident happened at the Vaughn Next Century Learning Center’s G3 Academy in the 11000 block of Herrick Avenue.

The gun, which was registered to the boy’s uncle, had a chain style lock on it which meant it could not be fired.

Vaughn Next Century Learning Center Executive Director Anita Zepeda told CBS2’s Jo Kwon that a letter addressing the situation was sent home with students Thursday.

“It was given to every teacher,” Zepeda said. “And every teacher was handing it out to their students as they exited.”

The letter said the student had intended to share something he had seen in a video game, but LAPD investigators say the student used the gun to threaten another student.

Some parents reported that they did not receive any letter or notification of the incident.

“I did not want to alarm those folks that had no context as to what occurred, to then instill fear,” said Zepeda when asked why the school failed to call parents when the incident happened.

Zepeda told CBS2 Friday that she will be sending out a recorded phone message regarding Thursday’s incident.