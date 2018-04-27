BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A woman is dead after she and five other women were ejected in what police say was a high-speed, drunken crash in Beverly Hills.

The women were driving east on South Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills just before 1:30 a.m. when the white BMW SUV somehow clipped a palm tree and flipped over, landing heavily on the vehicle’s roof. Authorities say several of the women were ejected.

“This is a very unfortunate and tragic accident,” Beverly Hills Police Lt. Renato Moreno said.

The women were all in their 20s and suffered a range of minor to critical injuries. It’s not clear where the women were coming from or where they were headed.

Investigators say alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, and the driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

South Santa Monica Boulevard is expected to remain closed until at least 6:30 a.m. between Wilshire Boulevard and Linden Drive.