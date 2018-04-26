NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a suspect in an assault on two men at a Newport Beach restaurant earlier this month, which the victims allege was motivated by anti-gay sentiment.

The two victims told Newport Beach police they were physically assaulted and called gay slurs at the Balboa Inn’s Sienna Restaurant, located at 105 Main St., at around 8 p.m. on April 13.

A portion of the incident was caught on cell phone video, which was obtained by the Orange County Register.

One video shows a suspect violently grabbing the victim off a stool and dragging him to the front door. The second video shows the suspect throwing the patron to the ground outside the restaurant and sternly yelling, “you’ve been warned.”

It’s unclear if the suspect works at the establishment.

The Register reports that the victims filed a lawsuit against the Balboa Inn this week in Orange County Superior Court.

Prior to being thrown out, the suit states, a female bartender refused to serve the victims, claimed one of their identification cards was fake, and then called them a gay slur and asked them to leave.

Newport Beach police Thursday released a surveillance photo of the suspect believed to have committed the assaults. He is described as white, 40 to 55 years of age, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with gray hair. He was wearing shorts and white t-shirt at the time of the battery.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call police at 949-644-3790.

Warning: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers.