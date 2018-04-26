SILVER LAKE (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for three men and a woman who took part in a home invasion in Silver Lake early Thursday morning.
According to Los Angeles police, the incident began when the victim invited over a woman with whom he was in a casual relationship back to his apartment in the 2700 block of Riverside Drive.
At about midnight, while the two were in the home, three men forced their way inside, pistol-whipped the victim, forced him to the ground and robbed him. The suspects stole his wallet, cash and other belongings, police said.
The three men and the woman then fled. Investigators believe the woman set him up for the robbery, police said.
Detectives are hoping surveillance video from the lobby of the apartment complex will help identify the suspects.
