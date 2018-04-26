LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metro officials are considering a proposal to build an aerial tram that would take passengers from Los Angeles Union Station to Dodger Stadium.

The unsolicited proposal from Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC builds on a 2010 proposal that was initially described as a gondola system similar to one used in Palm Springs that utilizes an aerial cable car that would travel from the station to Radio Tower Hill in Elysian Park.

A gondola and other options for improving access to Dodger Stadium were analyzed in a 1990 study by the Los Angeles County Transportation Commission, which later merged with the RTD to form Metro. The idea was never pursued beyond the study.

“Dodger Stadium is one of the crown jewels of baseball and draws fans from across our region and the nation,” said Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington. “We take seriously any idea that provides a good alternative to driving, and we’re eager to consider this proposal from the private sector and advise our Metro Board accordingly.”

Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC was founded by Drew McCourt, the son of former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt.

Mayor Eric Garcetti revealed two renderings of the project – which if approved would be completed by 2022 – that showed trams traveling a cable above Elysian Park and dropping off fans outside the stadium.

Garcetti was expected to announce the project Thursday at a Metropolitan Transportation Authority meeting.

It’s not the mayor’s first time touting the gondola as a potential solution to L.A. traffic: back in 2012, he floated the idea of having an aerial tramway built to take visitors up to the top of Griffith Park to see Los Angeles’ iconic landmark.