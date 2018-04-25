SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBSLA/AP) — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office plans to make a “major announcement” in the case of the elusive “Golden State Killer” they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California in the 1970s and 1980s.

A source told the Sacramento Bee newspaper that the suspect lived in the Sacramento area and was arrested and booked Wednesday morning after FBI agents raided a home in the city of Roseville, which located in the Sacramento metro area.

According to the Bee, 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo resided at that home.

According to online inmate records, DeAngelo was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday on two counts of murder for a warrant out of Ventura County.

A woman who was sexually assaulted by a man believed to be the East Area Rapist in 1976 and now lives in South Carolina tells The Island Packet newspaper Wednesday that she has been contacted by two detectives about an arrest.

District Attorney’s spokeswoman Shelly Osorio says a news conference will be held Wednesday afternoon in Sacramento to make “a major announcement.”

FBI and California officials last year renewed their search for the suspect dubbed the “Golden State Killer and the “East Area Rapist” and announced a $50,000 reward for his arrest and conviction. He’s linked to more than 175 crimes in all between 1976 and 1986, including murders in Ventura, Irvine and Laguna Niguel.

On Aug. 19, 1980, the bodies of Keith and Patrice Harrington were found in their Laguna Niguel home. On Feb. 6, 1981, Manuella Witthuhn, was found dead in her Irvine home. On May 5, 1986, 18-year-old Janelle Cruz was found dead in her Irvine home.

In 1980, prominent attorney Lyman Smith and his wife were found murdered in their Ventura home.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)