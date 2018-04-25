LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — The body of a woman who had been walking along the Laguna Beach coastline with her partner was found by rescue personnel late Wednesday.

The Laguna Police Dept. public information officer tweeted at around 10 p.m. that the woman, who has not been identified, was found deceased.

Final update: 10:00 pm- After an extensive search by emergency responders, we are sad to report that the missing female was found by Laguna Beach Marine Safety deceased. The Laguna Beach PD offers our condolences to the family. — Laguna Beach PD PIO (@LBPD_PIO_45) April 26, 2018

According to an earlier tweet from the PIO, rescue crews began searching for an elderly couple who had been swept off some rocks near Victoria Point a little after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The elderly couple was apparently taking a walk along the popular stretch of beach.

A good Samaritan attempted to rescue the woman but failed.

The man was rescued and taken to a local hospital for treatment.