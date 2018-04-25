Filed Under:Laguna Beach, Orange County, Rescue

LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) —  The body of a woman who had been walking along the Laguna Beach coastline with her partner was found by rescue personnel late Wednesday.

The Laguna Police Dept. public information officer tweeted at around 10 p.m. that the woman, who has not been identified, was found deceased.

According to an earlier tweet from the PIO, rescue crews began searching for an elderly couple who had been swept off some rocks near Victoria Point a little after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The elderly couple was apparently taking a walk along the popular stretch of beach.

A good Samaritan attempted to rescue the woman but failed.

The man was rescued and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

