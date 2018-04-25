ONTARIO (CBSLA) — If you want to head to the East Coast, you might want to start by driving east to the Ontario Airport.

As CBSLA’s Tina Patel reports, JetBlue just announced they will start flying direct flights from Ontario to New York this fall.

“That’s great. That’s really going to be nice. We need more options,” said Redlands resident Don Douglas.

That’s what the airport has been trying to do since ending its partnership with LAX in 2016. Frontier is now flying there and China Airlines began daily service to Taiwan. JetBlue returning after 10 years will hopefully draw in even more travelers.

“Ontario can accommodate more growth and passenger traffic and cargo traffic than any other airport in the region,” said Mark Thorpe, Ontario International Airport Authority.

Some people have already realized the convenience that comes with flying in and out of Ontario.

“Because of the traffic, LAX is a mess and this was easy drop off and pick up, like I’m done,” said Angie Burgueno of Covina.

“There’s less crowds, less headaches I guess,” said visitor Jason Yates.

Airport managers want more people in Southern California to realize that. That getting to and through Ontario might be faster than going to LAX.

“We have a region that can’t depend on one airport on the coast for 85 percent of the travel anymore,” said Thorpe.

And the hope is if Ontario traffic continues to take off, fares will start to come down.

“It’s not that much more, they’re very competitive here,” said Douglas.

“If I can get a better price, that’s great,” said Riverside resident Chris Hardy. “That’s what it’s all about right.”

JetBlue is starting their daily flights to New York in early September.