SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Two Colton residents were arrested on charges of human trafficking last week after San Bernardino police officers initiated an enforcement stop on a vehicle that appeared to intentionally run down a minor, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

After initiating the stop, which happened on April 20 at around 2:45 p.m. near the area of Spruce Street and G Street in downtown San Bernardino, officers identified the driver as Matthew Fraise, 24, of Colton and the passenger as Stacey Salgado, 27, of Colton. Officers also contacted the victim, a 17-year-old girl from San Bernardino County, to determine the cause of the near collision.

After speaking with both the suspects and victim, authorities concluded that Fraise intentionally attempted to run down the victim and was potentially linked to ongoing prostitution in the area.

Officers went on to identify the minor as a possible victim of human trafficking.

At around 3:10 p.m., San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force investigators were called to assist officers with the three detained parties who were taken to the San Bernardino Police Department for additional interviews.

While interviewing the detained parties, investigators learned that Fraise was currently pandering Salgado and that both were attempting to force the 17-year-old to work as a prostitute for them. Police say after the victim refused, an argument ensued.

According to police, shortly after, Fraise arrived in a vehicle, picked up Salgado and attempted to run down the victim as she walked down the street.

Consequently, Fraise and Salgado were arrested for Felony Pandering and Human Trafficking of a Minor and booked into San Bernardino Central Detention Center. They are being held in lieu of $150,000 each.

The victim, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, was provided services and later booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.