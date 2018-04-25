LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — For the past 23 years, Dave Clements and his family have lived on Hackett Avenue in Long Beach. But Wednesday, news of the arrest of the alleged Golden State killer has hit close to home for Clements, literally.

CBS2’s Rachel Kim reports his three-bedroom, one-bath house is the last known place where the suspect lived in Southern California.

“Yes, I was very surprised to hear that. I haven’t talked to my son yet, but my wife thought it was kind of creepy,” says Clements.

The news today is something Newport Beach’s Bruce Herrington says he has waited for for almost 40 years.

“It is time for the victim’s to begin to heal,” said Herrington. His brother and sister-in-law were among the last people allegedly murdered by the Golden State serial killer and rapist in their Orange County home.

CBS2/KCAL9 interviewed Herrington at the gravesite almost 20 years ago as he searched for the suspect.

“I’m frustrated with the way California isn’t harnessing DNA as a forensic tool,” he said.

Through DNA, a suspect was linked to his brother and sister-in-law’s murder, but no name. So, the successful businessman tried to get Sacramento to pass a law making it mandatory that all violent felons convicted and serving time submit a DNA sample. Herrington put up nearly $2 million of his own money to ensure that Proposition 69 would pass, and it did. Fast forward to Wednesday. Herrington’s determination and efforts finally paid off for his family and many others.

“For the 51 ladies who were brutally raped … sleep better tonight, he isn’t coming through the window,” Herrington said.

Herrington continues to fight for laws to expand California’s DNA database.

There’s also relief back in the Long Beach neighborhood an accused serial killer once lived.

“I’m glad they finally apprehended him,” Clements said.