WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Police are investigating the deaths of two elderly women in a Whittier home Monday night.

Ninety-five-year-old Angelina Tunacao and 76-year-old Miriam Tunacao were found dead at approximately 8:48 p.m. at a home in the 12400 block of Beverly Drive.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to the home and located the women unconscious. Paramedics were unable to resuscitate them and they died at the scene, Whittier police report.

There was no sign of foul play, police said. The L.A. County coroner’s office told CBS2 it has not yet determined a cause of death.

The women are believed to be mother and daughter, police Lt. Jay Tatman told the L.A. Times, adding that the deaths were “obviously peculiar.”