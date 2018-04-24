HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Several major thoroughfares will be closed Tuesday as thousands of people take to the streets in two separate rallies in Hollywood and Mid-City to mark the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian genocide, demanding that the U.S. government finally recognize it.

The Armenian genocide began in 1915 and resulted in the deaths of as many as 1.5 million Armenians in a campaign blamed on the Ottoman Turkish government. While the genocide has been chronicled by historians, who often view it as having been ethnic cleansing, Turkey has denied it occurred, saying the deaths of Armenians was a function of the chaos of World War I, which also claimed Turkish lives.

More than 200,000 people of Armenian descent live in Los Angeles County, making the Southland home to the largest Armenian community outside of Armenia. U.S. presidents, including Barack Obama and Donald Trump, have refused to formally recognize the genocide.

The first of the two rallies, termed the Marches for Justice, began at 10 a.m. and is organized by Unified Young Armenians. It begins near Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue in Little Armenia.

After a rally, during which Mayor Eric Garcetti and several local officials are expected to address the crowd, participants will march east on Hollywood Boulevard, south on Normandie Avenue, west on Sunset Boulevard then north on Hobart Boulevard.

Los Angeles police said all the affected streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

#LAPD Road Closures for Hollywood area on 04/24 March for Jutice. The Blue line is the march route, all roads will be closed near the route. From 8 AM to 3 PM. pic.twitter.com/xCJWivpU5H — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 23, 2018

A second rally, organized by the Armenian Genocide Committee, will begin around midday at Pan Pacific Park at 7600 Beverly Blvd. and ending at the Turkish Consulate at 6300 Wilshire Blvd. The march will proceed south adjacent to The Grove shopping center, then west on Third Street, south on Fairfax Avenue then west on Wilshire Boulevard.

LAPD officials said all streets affected by the march will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

#LAPD Road Closures for Wilshire are on 04/24 March for Jutice. The Blue line is the march route, all roads will be closed near the route. From 10 AM to 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/YUpHqywrFC — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 23, 2018

