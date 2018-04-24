LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) — The search is on for burglars who are striking Target stores in Orange County.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department says thieves recently targeted a location at Portola Pkwy. and Bake Pkwy. in Foothill Ranch, and another at Grand Ave. and 17th St. in Santa Ana.

CBS2/KCAL9 obtained video footage from inside the Foothill Ranch Target, where three heavily-disguised men wearing masks and bandannas could be seen forcing entry into the location around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, deputies say. The trio made their way around the line of shopping carts and went straight for the ATM with a sledgehammer.

Officials believe it’s the same crew that hit the Target in Santa Ana.

“It’s odd in the fact that they are using pry bars and sledgehammers,” said Santa Ana Police Dept. Cpl. Anthony Bertagna. “They are very quick at what they do and they know what they are looking for. They aren’t taking any other items other than the cash registers and the ATMs. And so they are looking strictly for cash.”

The door was being repaired at the Santa Ana Target this afternoon. Inside, the ATM was out of service. The doors where the money is typically stored was wide open.

Security video from the south Orange County heist shows of a white lookout car cruising through the parking lot before three men climb out of a black SUV. The bandits were in and out in just a few minutes, authorities say.

Police say the suspects may be responsible for a series of Target heists in Orange County.