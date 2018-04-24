COMPTON (CBSLA) — Officials with Sativa County Water District announced during a news conference Tuesday that water being supplied to residents is safe and meets health standards, despite reports from Compton and Willowbrook residents of discolored water coming from their taps.

“It meets state regulations and federal regulations,” said Sativa County Water District General Manager Maria Rachelle Garza regarding the district’s water quality, “and it is rigorously tested and all of this data is provided to state water (regulators).”

The agency explained it’s been flushing its pipes to remove mineral buildup. The local water district said it undertakes the process four times a year.

“Water delivered to homes during our flushing process may be discolored, but it poses no threat to residents’ health and is safe,” agency officials insisted.

Regulators from both the county and the state collected samples from some area homes this week, but the results of their tests are still pending.

