While May is just around the corner, there are no April showers to speak of this week. Los Angeles is always home to a variety of fun events to explore, and the upcoming line-up is no different. Enjoy everything from book signings and lyric writing workshops to live plays and unique festivals celebrating things like wine, cars, puppets and cinema.

Monday, April 23

COLCOA French Film Festival

Directors Guild of America, Los Angeles

www.colcoa.org

Now in its 22nd year, there will be more than 80 different films showcased at this annual film festival, many of which will compete for COLCOA awards. The festival begins on Monday with the premiere of “Promise at Dawn” by Eric Barbier. The competition will run for a week.

Wild for the Planet

L.A. Zoo, Los Angeles

www.lazoo.org

Celebrate the planet during this event that focuses on all things natural. Running from Earth Day to Endangered Species Day, the month-long series will touch on wildlife conservation, animal care and sustainability, with special journaling stations and talks with zookeepers.

Christina Lynch Discussion

Vroman’s Bookstore, Pasadena

www.vromansbookstore.com

The author of “The Italian Party” will be on-site to discuss the comedy book, which details the lives of Americans abroad in the 1950s. After the discussion, she will sign copies of the book that are purchased at the bookstore.

Tuesday, April 24

Hooks, Lines And Sinkers: A Pop Lyric Writing Workshop

Grammy Museum, Los Angeles

www.grammymuseum.org

Published songwriter Anika Paris will teach participants how to write lyrics using a variety of methods, from metaphors to rhymes and rhythms. In addition, each student will create his or her own song to share with the class.

Pasadena Showcase House of Design

Showcase House, Pasadena

www.pasadenashowcase.org

Meet at the Santa Anita Race Track to take a shuttle to the nearby house, which is the main focus of this year’s Pasadena Showcase. Guests who visit the house will pay an admission fee that benefits various music programs, education and concerts.

Screening of “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion”

The Montalban, Los Angeles

www.rooftopcinemaclub.com

This historic building will be the site of a screening of a 1990s film starring Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow about two friends who travel to their high school reunion together. Popcorn and drinks will be available at the theater, as are stunning views of the city.

Wednesday, April 25

Morgan Wallen

The Troubadour, West Hollywood

www.troubadour.com

After touring with Florida Georgia Line, and releasing a new song titled “Up Down” which features the famous duo, this country singer is rising up the charts. He takes the stage in Hollywood with the support of local country girl group Honey County.

Grand Opening

Whole Foods Market 365, Long Beach

www.wholefoodsmarket.com

This mid-week celebration is being held in honor of the eighth Whole Foods Market 365 in the country, which will offer fresh, high-quality ingredients at reasonable prices. The store will be smaller than typical Whole Foods stores, but focuses on the same quality of food and service.

“South Pacific”

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, La Mirada

www.lamiradatheatre.com

This romance by Rodgers & Hammerstein is debuting in La Mirada, discussing Americans stationed in another country during a war. First performed on stage in 1949, it features songs like “Some Enchanted Evening” and “A Wonderful Guy.”

Thursday, April 26

An Evening with Bob Newhart: A “Newhart” Celebration

Paley Center for Media, Beverly Hills

www.paleycenter.org

Lynette Rice of Entertainment Weekly will lead a discussion with famed comedian and television actor Bob Newhart. His long-running television series “Newhart” is now available on Hulu, and some of his co-stars will join him at the event.

Classic Film Festival

Various locations, Hollywood

filmfestival.tcm.com

For four days, this special festival, hosted by Turner Classic Movies, will showcase classic films that are rarely shown in theaters today. This year’s theme is “Powerful Words,” focusing on things like adaptations and original screenplays.

“The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Jurassic Park”

Rockwell Table & Stage, Los Feliz Village

www.rockwell-la.com

Sit down, have a drink and be ready to take a journey through the jungle with those running from the dinosaurs in this fun musical parody. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the beloved movie as well.

Friday, April 27

The Poet is In

Union Station, Los Angeles

www.unionstationla.com

Because the month of April is a celebration of both arts and poetry, it’s the perfect time for this interactive poetry event. Twelve locals will come together to create poems based on conversations they have with each other at the train station that day. There will also be live music from Los Angeles students.

“Bad Jews”

Odyssey Theatre, Los Angeles

www.odysseytheatre.com

Since opening this past weekend, guests have enjoyed performances of a story that deals with family and morality, with three cousins presenting altering viewpoints after their grandfather’s funeral. The darkly comedic story will run through June 17.

“Peter and the Starcatcher”

Long Beach Playhouse, Long Beach

www.lbplayhouse.org

These weekend and next are your last chances to see this Peter Pan prequel in Long Beach. Directed by Gregory Cohen, the imaginative story deals with an orphaned Peter, and more than 100 other characters along the way, as he decides he will never grow up.

Saturday, April 28

Tea by the Sea

Point Fermin Lighthouse, San Pedro

www.pointferminlighthouse.org

Enjoy a nice cup of tea on the lighthouse grounds. There will also be tours of the lighthouse itself as well as chances to explore the on-site garden, take in ocean views and shop at a small vendor fair during the even.

Teen Night: High School

Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles

www.lacma.org

After the museum closes for the night, high school students will be invited to a special event within its walls, including activities like art workshops, dancing to music from live DJs and bands, enjoying tacos and visits to the “Creatures of the Earth, Sea and Sky: Paitning the Panamanian Cosmos” exhibit.

Festival of Colors

Woodley Park, Van Nuys

www.festivalofcolorsusa.com

Celebrate the theme of love at this fun color festival, where guests can toss colored powder in the air or cover themselves in it. There will also be live music, yoga lessons, delicious food, dance performances and more.

Sunday, April 29

Santa Monica Wine Fest

Barker Hangar, Santa Monica

www.santamonicawinefest.com

Unlimited wine tastings will be part of this special event, with samples from wineries like Aja Vineyards, O’Neill Winery, Wines of South Africa and more. There will also be food available for purchase, and VIP ticketholders receive a gift bag.

AutoCon

Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles

www.autoconevents.com

For one day only, this car-themed convention will take over downtown Los Angeles, showcasing some of the most impressive vehicles in the world alongside demonstrations, live music, food, giveaways and lectures from experts.

Skirball Puppet Festival

Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles

www.skirball.org

This annual puppet festival will be celebrated all over the center’s campus, retelling stories old and new using many different puppets along with live music. There will be puppeteers from across the U.S. on site to display their skills and tell wonderful stories.

Ashley Ryan is an Orange County native that loves traveling, live music and photography. She works as an editor at Firebrand Media, blogs at Pure Wander and writes for a variety of publications including Newport Beach Magazine and Laguna Beach Magazine.