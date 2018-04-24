LOS ANGELES (CNET/AP) –Amazon Tuesday began offering package deliveries to cars in several regions across the United States, including Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The company is offering deliveries in 37 cities to Amazon Prime members who own newer General Motors or Volvo vehicles. Along with the Southland, it is also available in San Diego, Sacramento and San Francisco. To check if the service is available in your zip code, click here.

Amazon showcased the service in a demonstration to CNET last week in Manhattan. The program is built from Amazon Key in-home delivery, which launched in October 2017.

“The in-home service is working great, and from the very start we knew we wanted to take it beyond the home as well,” Peter Larsen, Amazon’s vice president of delivery technology, told CNET’s Ben Fox Rubin.

The in-car delivery service is available to members of Amazon Prime whose cars are parked in publicly accessible areas, such as on the street in front of an apartment building, at a workplace parking lot, or in a driveway. Amazon won’t deliver to a private parking garage or other places where access to a vehicle is not readily available. Packages are placed in the vehicle’s trunk or out of plain sight.

On the day a package is scheduled for delivery, customers can use the Amazon Key app to confirm that their car is parked in a place where a delivery can be made.

Currently, deliveries are only available to owners of 2015 year or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicles with GM’s OnStar connected-car service, and those with a 2015 or newer Volvo vehicle with an active Volvo On Call account.

