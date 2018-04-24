LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters responding to a house fire in the Harbor Gateway area were forced back after hearing gunshots ring out Monday morning.

Firefighters were on the scene of a fire on 154th Street near Orchard just before 5 a.m. in response to a structure fire. As they put out the fire, five to six gunshots rang out, forcing firefighters to drop their equipment and take cover.

Police report at least one person is dead and the shooter is still inside the home. It’s not clear if anyone else is inside the home.

A large contingent of LAPD officers in protective gear have since responded to the home, and were seen using the fire truck for cover. The scene was called an active shooter situation, and the LAPD was put on citywide tactical alert.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is also at the scene.

Redondo Beach Boulevard at Orchard Avenue, just west of the 110 Freeway, has been closed, and neighbors are being evacuated from the area.