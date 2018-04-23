SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Coast Guard officials resumed their search Monday for a boater whose vessel washed ashore in Newport Beach Sunday.

The missing boater, identified as 47-year-old Nicholas Busick of Newport Beach, went out boating Sunday afternoon and has not been heard from since, said Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

#OCSDPIO Missing boater is identified as Nicholas Busick, 47 years old. He left on his boat yesterday at approximately 1pm. At this time, we do not believe this is suspicious. The search continues. pic.twitter.com/rSXZynGWxP — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSD) April 23, 2018

According to Braun, lifeguards were the first to spot Busick’s 17-foot Boston whaler when it washed ashore at 48th Street in Newport Beach at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

After spotting the boat, lifeguards contacted sheriff’s deputies.

Officials from multiple agencies then began searching for the missing boater, Braun said.

Using an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter equipped with night vision technology and the Cutter Narwhal, Coast Guard officials continued to search for Busick throughout the night, Coast Guard officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies took over the search again Monday morning, Braun said.

“We don’t believe there’s anything suspicious, but homicide is investigating as is the case with all missing persons,” Braun said.

Busick’s family reported that he left for the trip at about 1 p.m. Sunday, “which was nothing unusual. It’s something he normally does,” Braun said.

Busick is described as 6-feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

According to the Coast Guard, he was wearing a dark shirt and gray shorts.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)