BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed to identify a man on a bike who police say tried to sexually assault a woman near the Beverly Hilton hotel.

The attempted sexual assault happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Wilshire Boulevard at Merv Griffin Way, Beverly Hills police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said. Surveillance video captured him on video on a bicycle, following the woman who was walking from West Hollywood.

Police say he grabbed the woman from behind and pulled her to a secluded location, where tried to sexually assault her.

“These types of incidents are highly unusual in Beverly Hills,” Albanese said in a statement.

He was last seen fleeing the area on his bicycle, riding eastbound on Wilshire toward westbound Santa Monica Boulevard.

The suspect was described as a male Hispanic in his 30s, about 5-foot-6, with black hair in a ponytail, facial hair, wore a dark green shirt, and was riding a single-speed, red bicycle.

Anyone with information about the attack can call detectives at (310) 285-2158.

