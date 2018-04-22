NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBSLA) — James Shaw, Jr., the man who stepped in and grabbed the gun a man used during a mass shooting at the Waffle House in Nashville, described the terrifying moments that unfolded at the eatery Sunday morning.

Shaw told reporters during an afternoon briefing that he and a friend had gone to the restaurant after having been out at a club.

While there, he said they initially heard a loud bang, but assumed it was a stack of plates that had fallen.

Then a second bang.

And third bang.

It was at that moment that Shaw jumped into action.

“I jumped pretty much and slid from the table top through the entrance of the door.

‘It was at that time I made up my mind that if it was going to have to come down to it, he was going to have to work to kill me,” Shaw said.

Shaw explains that he struck the shooter with a swivel door, then managed to get one hand on his gun. He grabbed it, and then threw it over the counter.

The suspected shooter remains at large. He has been identified as 29-year-old Travis Reinking. Authorities say there are two guns that are unaccounted for. They were described as a rifle and a handgun.

Reinking, according to officials, was arrested last year by Secret Service for being in restricted area near White House.

In all, four people were killed and four others were injured.

A motive for the shooting was not known.

The incident marked the second mass shooting in Nashville in less than a year.