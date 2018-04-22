NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS News) — Four people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee early Sunday, Don Aaron of the Metro Nashville Police Department said in interview with CBS affiliate WTVF.

“A patron wrestled away the gunman’s rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair,” authorities tweeted.

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department identified a “person of interest” in the shooting as Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois.

“Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him,” police tweeted. “Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately.”

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Police said a man believed to be Reinking was last seen “in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House.” The man wore black pants and no shirt.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident,” Waffle House said in a statement. Waffle House said there is an active investigation, and deferred all questions to police.

‘This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family, and we ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers,” the statement said said.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials said they received three patients from the shooting, CBS affiliate WTVF reports. One person was considered stable but critical, and two others were in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.