CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — For the first time since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, the 90 Freeway was shut down for runners as part of a 10K race.

The #ChooseGo race got underway just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and thousands were participating.

Among the participants was the group – Students Run LA – which helps at-risk secondary students with goal-setting by introducing them to physical fitness, and mentoring.

“I wanted to try something new and I wanted to be part of something I’ve never done before,” said Jessica Moreno, a seventh grader and member of Students Run LA.

A portion of the proceeds from the race will go toward Students Run LA, as well as other groups.

The race was being sponsored by Nike.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch