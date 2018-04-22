CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — For the first time since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, the 90 Freeway was shut down for runners as part of a 10K race.

The #ChooseGo race got underway just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and thousands were participating.

Among the participants was the group – Students Run LA – which helps at-risk secondary students with goal-setting by introducing them to physical fitness, and mentoring.

“I wanted to try something new and I wanted to be part of something I’ve never done before,” said Jessica Moreno, a seventh grader and member of Students Run LA.

A portion of the proceeds from the race will go toward Students Run LA, as well as other groups.

The race was being sponsored by Nike.