LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Two women were killed Saturday in a fiery, single-vehicle crash on 405 Freeway in Long Beach.

The crash occurred a little before 3:40 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Atlantic Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Dion Conley.

The victims’ white Chrysler drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons onto the paved right shoulder, where its right side sideswiped the metal guardrail there, the CHP reported.

The vehicle then continued southbound, entered a landscaped area and struck a wooden signpost. As it continued through the landscaped area it struck a large metal pole, which supported an overhead freeway sign.

“The Chrysler came to rest there, its left side wedged against a concrete barrier wall, and caught fire,” the CHP said.

Officers arriving at the scene reported the vehicle completely engulfed in flames. The women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP’s South Los Angeles office asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 310-516-3355.

