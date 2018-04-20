MANCHESTER SQUARE (CBSLA) – A male was found dead Friday morning in garage fire in the Manchester Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

At about 7:14 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a blaze at a converted one-story garage in the back of a property in the 1800 block of West 75th Street.

They arrived to find the garage engulfed in flames. While fighting the fire, a male was found dead inside. His name and age were not immediately known.

It took 26 firefighters 22 minutes to knock down the fire. The cause is under investigation.