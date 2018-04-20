LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Palmdale man was sentenced Fiday to 12 years and eight months in state prison for the death of his girlfriend after she jumped out of a moving vehicle during a domestic violence attack, authorities said.

Deputy D.A. Jeffrey Illions said Bryan McKim, 58, pleaded no contest on Jan. 8 to one count each of voluntary manslaughter and kidnapping.

On March 3, 2016, McKim was driving with his girlfriend, Linda Wood, 58, in his pickup near East Avenue R in Palmdale when they began arguing. The argument turned physical and the victim attempted to get out of the vehicle but McKim grabbed her by her hair and arms to prevent her from exiting, the D.A. said.

When Wood finally broke free of the attack, she jumped out of the moving vehicle but hit her head on the street, the prosecutor added. She died at a local hospital nine days later.