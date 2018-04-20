LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners approved the purchase of 20 electric buses to be used for airfield guest transportation, Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) announced Friday.

The buses were approved on Thursday and will replace older, diesel-operated buses.

LAWA said the newly approved electric buses would produce no polluting emissions, reduce maintenance costs and provide a quieter ride for guests.

According to LAWA, spending for the new buses cannot exceed $23,705,200.

“With the introduction of these new electric buses, LAX will have the largest fleet of electric airfield buses at an airport in the world, transporting us to a cleaner and quieter busing future,” said Michael Christensen, deputy executive director for Facilities Maintenance and Utilities Group of Los Angeles World Airports. “These buses are smart for the environment and for our bottom line, and we’re excited to start rolling them out in the coming year.”

Of the 26 buses currently in LAWA’s airfield bus fleet, 14 are diesel-fueled buses that are more than 20 years old, and 12 are compressed natural gas-fueled buses that are more than 10 years old.

“These electric buses represent an important step up in terms of sustainability and carbon footprint reduction,” said Samantha Bricker, deputy executive director of the Environmental Programs Group, LAWA.

“By replacing 14 diesel-powered engines and expanding our battery-electric bus capacity, we’re looking at making a substantial reduction in tailpipe emissions, which means cleaner air for our guests and surrounding neighbors.”

In addition to the replacement of all 14 diesel buses, LAWA will also add six additional electric buses to the fleet, for a total of 32 buses.