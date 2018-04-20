SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A driver died Thursday night when a semi-truck overturned on a transition road to the 605 Freeway in the Avocado Heights area, near South El Monte and the City of Industry.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on the westbound State Route 60 connector to the northbound and southbound 605 Freeway on-ramps. The semi truck carrying recycled materials overturned, damaging about 75-feet of guardrail. The driver of the big rig was pronounced dead at the scene, California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver was not identified. There were no other injuries.

A Sig Alert was issued and the entire transition road was blocked for more than nine hours while Caltrans crews cleared the scene and repaired the damaged guardrail. It finally reopened at around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The exact circumstances of the crash are under investigation.