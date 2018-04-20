LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Following a months-long debate, the California State University system has chosen not raise tuition at its 23 campuses for the 2018-19 year, despite a significant gap in state funding, the chancellor announced Friday.

CSU said in a news release that instead of raising tuition, it will attempt to work with the California Legislature to approve increased funding.

Chancellor Timothy White “determined that is in California’s best interest for the state to provide sufficient funding for the university’s most pressing needs that support student access, achievement and degree completion,” CSU said in a news release.

In March of 2017, amid large protests, the CSU Board of Trustees approved a 5 percent increase in tuition, bringing annual tuition for 2017-18 for a resident student to $5,742. It was the first such hike in six years for CSU.

In November, the CSU board sought a $263 million increase in state funding in order to meet its budget obligations for the 2018-19 academic year. However, Gov. Jerry Brown’s budget proposal included an increase of only $92.1 million, leaving a $171 million gap.

In January, the board discussed a proposal that would have raised resident tuition another four percent, or $228 per student, but chose to hold off.

“CSU students, faculty, staff and leaders have made a strong case for additional funding—and they are being heard,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said Friday. “The Assembly is committed to increased funding for higher education, and will carry this commitment into the budget discussions.”

Meanwhile, the University of California system remains in similar predicament to CSU.

The UC Board of Regents is considering another 2.7 percent tuition hike for in-state residents after implementing a 2.5 percent hike last year, the first such tuition hike since 2011.

In January, it voted to postpone the vote to increase tuition for in-state residents until May in order to see how state budget discussions shake out.

However, in March, the UC board raised tuition for nonresident students by 3.5 percent.