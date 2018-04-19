SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Stevante Clark, whose brother was fatally shot by police in Sacramento last month, has reportedly been arrested.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Clark was booked into the county’s main jail early Thursday morning for over alleged death threats and making harassing calls to 911.

Officials said he is not eligible for bail.

Clark’s younger brother Stephon died after being shot by Sacramento Police officers 20 times in his grandmother’s backyard on the night of March 18th.

Stephon’s death sparked numerous protests in the capital city and around the country after it was revealed that he was unarmed and only holding a cellphone when he was shot.

The shooting has also prompted multiple investigations and legislation that would place limits on when officers can use their guns.

Clark, 25, is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.