VENTURA (CBSLA) – A 49-year-old homeless man has been arrested on allegations he stabbed a man in the neck at a restaurant in Ventura Wednesday night.

At about 9:20 p.m., the suspect, identified as Jamal Jackson, entered Aloha Steakhouse located at 364 S. California St., stabbed a man in the neck with a knife and then ran away, Ventura police report.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening wounds. He underwent surgery and is in critical condition, police said. His name was not released.

Good Samaritans chased the suspect onto the Ventura Promenade, where officers arrived and took him into custody.

Jackson was booked in the Ventura County Jail on attempted murder charges, according to inmate records. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

Prior to the stabbing, witnesses told police the suspect was waving a knife and threatening people outside the restaurant.