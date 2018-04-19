NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — An unidentified woman was run over Thursday by a Newport Beach City vehicle while she lay on the beach.

Officials said the accident took place just after 1 p.m. near the Newport Beach Pier at 20th Street, near lifeguard headquarters.

The victim was rushed to nearby O.C. Global Medical Center. She is expected to survive.

Authorities confirmed to KCAL9’s Michele Gile that the truck’s white tires rolled over the woman.

She also reported the woman is being treated for injuries to her chest and her pelvis.

It’s not yet clear if the woman was a local or someone visiting here for Spring Break.

“She was kinda moving a bit,” said witness Eric Davis, “but then she stopped moving and lay there still for a very long time.”

He said the man who drove the truck was “bawling his eyes out. He was pretty messed up about it.”

Newport Beach issued a statement that said, “We extend our sincerest sympathies and concern to the person injured, and hope for a fast and full recovery. We go to great lengths to provide the utmost safety and service to our residents and visitors, and are dismayed that this occurred.