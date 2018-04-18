PICO RIVERA (CBSLA/AP) – An investigation into conduct by a history teacher who was videotaped telling his students that only dumb people join the U.S. military found nude images on his computer and that he used racial slurs when addressing students, according to a report.

The El Rancho Unified School District fired Gregory Salcido last month following a January incident in which he upbraided a 17-year-old student for wearing a Marines sweatshirt to his class at El Rancho High School, telling him members of the U.S. military are “the lowest of our low.”

In response to the rant, school district officials launched an investigation that found Salcido deleted nude and illicit images from his school computer, addressed students while using racial slurs, and launched “attacks on their self-esteem and their religious and family beliefs”, according to the report from Steve Hummel, owner of the Fremont-based Paradox Technology.

While Salcido wouldn’t comment on specifics alleged in the report, he gave the following statement to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune: “My pending appeal to the state serves as a clear indication of my disagreement with the motivation, method and contents of the district’s investigation.”

According to the report, Salcido:

– Possessed nude and inappropriate images which were later deleted, including one of a young boy pulling on a sumo wrestler’s “thong like garment”;

– Cursed at students in class as recently as Jan. 2018;

– Told students it should not be illegal to download “kiddy (sp) porn”;

– Told students they have the right to kill themselves because “it’s their body”;

– Used slurs like “Nazi” and “Beaner”;

– Challenged a student to a fight off campus;

– Required students who were late to class to perform body squats or pushups; and

– Left campus during the school day in violation of his contract.

The report also found emails and other files associated with Salcido’s position on City Council on his school computer, which Hummel said suggested he was conducting city business while on the clock.

Hummel concluded his report with this statement: “History shows Mr. Salcido will not stop his unacceptable behavior no matter what discipline the district uses on him. Mr. Salcido places his students in physical and emotional danger with his behavior. Removing Mr. Salcido seems to be the only way to protect the students.”

Click here to read the full report.