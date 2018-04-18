FULLERTON (CBSLA) — If Jerry Brooks could he would find the good Samaritan who risked his own life to pull his 35-year-old nephew from his burning big rig early yesterday morning.

“He didn’t have to stop. It’s good to know there are good people still out there. He’s one of them,” said Brooks. “We just want to thank him. And shake his hand. Thank him.”

Ryan Brooks was badly burned and is in critical condition after his big rig crashed on the 57 Freeway. He says another trucker stopped his rig and saved Ryan’s life.

His uncle says he saw the crash and freeway closure on the news. His only thought was to take a different route to work. Until he got the call.

“When I found out it was my nephew, it was just surreal,” said Brooks.

I’ve been praying non-stop for him.

He’s not alone. Hundreds from all over the world are now posting their prayers for him on Facebook. Praying the kid who dreamed of being a famous guitarist like his idol, Slash, will, by a miracle, recover.

“We are praying that your prayers work and our prayers work,” said Brooks. “That’s kind of all we have right now. We appreciate it. And don’t stop.”