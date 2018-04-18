TORRANCE (CBSLA) — A man is facing drunk driving charges after hitting two vehicles, a light pole, and a fire hydrant before finally slamming into a Japanese restaurant in Torrance.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at Astro Kitchen, 2212 Artesia Blvd., in Torrance. The restaurant was closed at the time of the crash, but there were still 20 people inside the karaoke bar on the other side of the building.

The white, 4-door sedan was going west on Artesia Boulevard when the driver hit two eastbound cars, sending his car off the road, police said. The car then struck a light pole and sheared a fire hydrant before plowing into a restaurant.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He is expected to be arrested on suspicion of DUI once he is released.

No one else was injured. Inspectors will later check the building’s structural integrity.

