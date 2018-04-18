FRESNO (CBSLA) – Cal State Fresno is distancing itself from disparaging comments made by an English professor about former First Lady Barbara Bush hours after her death.

Fresno State President Joseph Castro released a statement Tuesday evening saying the university “share[d] the deep concerns expressed by others over personal comments” made by professor Randa Jarrar after she called Bush a “racist who…raised a war criminal”.

Shortly after Bush died Tuesday evening, Jarrar tweeted: “Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. F— outta here with your nice words.”

Jarrar later tweeted, “I’m happy the witch is dead.”

By Wednesday morning, Jarrar’s Twitter account appeared to be set to private with a message saying she was “currently on leave from Fresno State”.

While Castro did not immediately confirm Jarrar’s status, he did say her statements “were made as a private citizen, not a representative of Fresno State.”

The statement added: “Professor Jarrar’s expressed personal views are obviously contrary to the core values of our University, which include respect and empathy for individuals with divergent points of view, and a sincere commitment to mutual understanding and progress.”

According to her university bio, Jarrar was raised in Kuwait and Egypt before moving to the U.S. after the Gulf War.